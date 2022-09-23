Plane crash on Lake of the Woods leaves one person dead

A plane crash on Wednesday on Lake of the Woods has left one person dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Kenora detachment was called to the incident just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police officers, along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, went to the scene and found the plane wreckage on Shore Island on Lake of the Woods. One person was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service will be conducting a post-mortem examination. The Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the incident.

The OPP asks anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police continue to investigate the crash.