The Winnipeg Public Service said it recommends a “base option” design to be approved for the Arlington Bridge Replacement project.

After being tasked to conduct a preliminary design study for the bridge, Public Service developed two design options for a new structure and other road work from McDermot Avenue to Selkirk Avenue.

It identified two options, both providing a similar layout with three permanent traffic lanes (two northbound and one southbound), two bike paths and two sidewalks.Public Service suggested moving forward with the base option and prioritizing it over other major unfunded capital projects.

Budget estimates are expected to be $318.7 million.

“Winnipeg is not in the position to build this project at this time without other revenue sources," said city councillor Matt Allard.

Allard said council members will have to take a hard look at all the major projects that have yet to be budgeted, such as the widening of Kenaston Boulevard and Chief Peguis Trail Extension.

“We have half the debt capacity to do just the one. So I think there will be some very vigorous discussions happening,” he said.

The recommendation is on the agenda for next Tuesday's Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works meeting.

If approved, the project is expected to begin in 2020.