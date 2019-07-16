Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth says he’s frustrated and is urging officers to “hang in there” while questioning government actions to deal with the meth crisis.

In a newsletter to members of the Winnipeg Police Service obtained by CTV News, Smyth paints a dire picture of the workload officers are facing.

“Today I am tired and frustrated,” writes Smyth, “By what I see going on around us.”

The chief says the homicide unit has been working at a crime scene since Saturday night, dealing with the 25th homicide of the year and had to oversee an in-custody death for a time as well over the weekend.

“They have seen their share of drug and alcohol fuelled disputes turn tragic this year,” writes Smyth. “I see a forensic unit that is being run off its feet.”

“Members are coming to work on their days off to help with major scenes,” he wrote.

Smyth also says the evidence being collected at break-ins and robberies is “outpacing” the service’s ability to arrest and process suspects.

“I worry that we risk burning our people out if this pace continues,” writes Smyth.

Smyth also notes the toll incidents of death and serious injury are taking on the tactical team.

The chief says the meth and opioid problems are pushing up call volumes.

“Please take care of each other,” writes Smyth. “Be alert for the negative signs of stress.”

He also questioned what’s being done to deal with the lack of drug treatment.

“It’s just hard to tell right now if anyone in government is committed to the actions necessary to help our community recover,” writes Smyth. “ Please hang in there.”