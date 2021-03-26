WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro said a pole fire has affected about 860 homes in the St. James and King Edward area of Winnipeg.

The Crown corporation tweeted about the outage at 8 p.m. on Friday evening.

"We’re working as quickly and safely as possible," it said in a tweet.

Hydro said the power is estimated to be restored around 11 p.m.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more details.