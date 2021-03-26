Advertisement
Pole fire causes outages to more than 800 homes in St. James and King Edward
Published Friday, March 26, 2021 7:41PM CST
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Hydro said a pole fire has affected about 860 homes in the St. James and King Edward area of Winnipeg.
The Crown corporation tweeted about the outage at 8 p.m. on Friday evening.
"We’re working as quickly and safely as possible," it said in a tweet.
Hydro said the power is estimated to be restored around 11 p.m.
CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more details.