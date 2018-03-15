

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said officers seized fentanyl, carfentanil, and methamphetamine from a residence in the River Heights area of Winnipeg.

It happened Monday, when police raided the home under the power of a warrant.

The Winnipeg Police Service seized 2,057 blotters believed to contain fentanyl/carfentanil, with an estimated street value of $41,140, as well as 48 grams of meth, cell phones, a scale and packaging materials.

Three city residents, a 26-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, have been arrested and face charges for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. The man is also facing a charge for important illegal drugs.

Police said blotters or blotting papers are small pieces of highly absorbent paper that may contain the liquid solution of a drug. These papers are often perforated into individual doses, said police.

Police remind people that if they come across any type of blotter or suspicious paper believed to contain a drug, to not ingest or handle it and contact police.