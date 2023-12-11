Police board wants law changes to update outdated photo radar system

Winnipeg's police board says the city's photo radar system is outdated and is lobbying the new NDP government to step in and fix it.

The police board is set to ask the province for legislative changes needed to upgrade the current technology. This comes after the previous Progressive Conservative government didn't follow through with a promised review.

"That technology isn't supported any longer," said Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth on Friday.

The 20-year-old provincial law only permits the technology in use now – catching drivers speeding or running red lights. Smyth says it’s out of date and the system needs to be upgraded, which would also allow them to expand to newer neighbourhoods.

"There are a lot of roadways today that would be good, that would be well served (with) automated enforcement."

Smyth has been lobbying the province for years and now police board chair Markus Chambers says a motion is coming to ask the province for changes to the law.

"When it was introduced back in 2002, it was introduced under an NDP government. Hopefully, they'll be open and amendable to making those changes," Chambers said in an interview Friday.

In a statement to CTV News, Transportation Minister Lisa Naylor said the province is open to feedback on how to make streets safer.

"One important aspect of this is ensuring speed limits are respected, especially in the areas around school and construction zones," she said in the statement.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said he also wants the motion to ask for a long-awaited review of photo radar, which was promised by the PCs in 2019, but never completed.

"I think the first thing that needs to be done is that review needs to be done to determine whether or not it's effective in making our roads safer," Gillingham said Friday.

Chambers said the motion is in draft form. Gillingham wants it ready for the next police board meeting in the new year.