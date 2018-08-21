

CTV Winnipeg





Two men are in custody following an robbery early Monday morning near Central Park.

Police said a 33-year-old male victim was robbed by two males in the 400 block of Cumberland Avenue Monday.

The man’s cellphone was taken and he had minor injuries – but police said he declined any medical treatment.

Officers were able to locate both men and bring them into custody.

Police said one of the suspects gave a fake name, but that was later corrected through finger printing.

It’s alleged the other had the phone when police located him.

A Saskatchewan man who had unrelated arrest warrants out already, Ahmed Masabo, 20, and Winnipeg resident Mohammed Yousuf Ali, 23, both remain in custody and have been charged with a number of offenses.