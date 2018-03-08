

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said three men have been charged in connection with a shooting on Feb. 17, 2018.

It happened at a residence in the 500 block of Chalmers Avenue, police said, when a 33-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police said investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe three male suspects attended the victim's residence and a dispute occurred at the front door.

Investigators said the victim saw a gun and attempted to escape, however, the suspects were able to force their way inside and the victim was shot several times. The suspects then ransacked the residence and stole several items before fleeing.

Brian Wayne Chief, 36, Daniel Kevin Johnston, 33, and Jesse Bailley Lee Gladue, 27, have been charged with attempted murder along with various other charges.