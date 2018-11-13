

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said five adults have been charged after an early morning convenience store robbery in the 1400 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called Sunday at around 5 a.m. and said three suspects, two males and a female, had left the robbery on foot with a bag full of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Officers found a stolen car nearby in the area of Nassau Street and Jessie Avenue and arrested four people, seizing cigarettes and lottery tickets from the car.

Police said the car, a Hyundai Sonata, had been stolen from the 1100 block of Dudley Avenue on Oct. 20 and bore a license plate stolen from a Hyundai Elantra Saturday.

Investigators said a fifth suspect was arrested later in the 600 block of Elgin Avenue and allege he had keys to the stolen vehicle.

Ian Thomas Langridge, 41, Billie Erin Kozub, 35, Luisito Christopher Dejesus, 34, Devon Allen Bath, 33 and Quintina Rochelle Berens-Francois, 22, have all been charged with robbery and other offences.