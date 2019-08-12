Police close Overdale Street, ask people to avoid the area
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:47AM CST
Last Updated Monday, August 12, 2019 11:49AM CST
Winnipeg police have closed down a stretch of a street in the Deer Lodge area and have asked that people avoid the area.
Officers are on scene in the 300 block of Overdale Street.
The road is closed between Ness Avenue and Bruce Avenue.
In a tweet, police said those in the area should listen to directions from officers.