WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 36-year-old woman.

Alicia Flett was last seen in the late afternoon on Monday, Aug. 3 in the West Alexander neighbourhood.

She is described as five foot four in height, 119 pounds, with a slim build. Flett was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, black shoes with red soles, and a baseball cap.

In the photo police provided, Flett has long hair, but police noted her hair is now short.

Police ask anyone with information on her location to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.