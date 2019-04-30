

Winnipeg police said 21 missing youth were found and taken to a safe location during a joint initiative aimed at protecting young people who are at risk of sexual exploitation.

Between April 26 and April 28 the Winnipeg police, in partnership with outreach workers from several Winnipeg organizations, checked 17 different locations known to be frequented by missing youth as part of Project Return.

This initiative resulted in police finding 21 missing young people, as well as arresting seven men between the ages of 18 and 55 for obtaining sexual services for consideration. Officers also made two additional arrests, including an outstanding arrest warrant.

A news release says police seized seven vehicles in connection with prostitution-related offences and conducted three stops to try and deter and identify sex-trade consumers.

Officers note that during this two-day effort 45 harm reduction kits were given out, as well as 20 safe rides.