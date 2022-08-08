Police find machete in bag of man detained for drinking in public
Officers with the Brandon Police Service found a machete in the backpack of a man who was detained for drinking in public.
The incident began around 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, when police were notified of a man “acting bizarrely” in the 700 block of Rosser Avenue in Brandon.
When officers got to the area, they found a 21-year-old man drinking an alcoholic beverage. Police detained him under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act.
Police said they determined the man was in breach of multiple conditions of two separate probation orders, and also found a machete in his backpack.
Officers said the man told them he took an unknown amount of unknown pills, so he was released on police-imposed conditions to receive medical assessment and treatment.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3 on charges of possessing a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
