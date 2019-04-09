

CTV Winnipeg





Four people are facing a slew of charges after Winnipeg police discovered guns and a number of stolen items, including a passport, IDs and a credit card at the Super 8 Hotel.

Winnipeg police said on Monday around 9 p.m. they received a request to check on the wellbeing of people inside a hotel room in the 1400 block of Niakwa Road East.

Officers knocked on doors at the hotel, but no one answered a door where police allege they could hear people and what sounded like a gun being manipulated inside.

Shortly after, one person left the room and was taken into custody.

Members of the tactical support team and the K9 unit came to the hotel, and the room’s occupants were ordered to come out.

Police said a woman came out and was taken into custody, and shortly after another man came out as well.

A third man tried to check out of the hotel, but was arrested.

Police conducted a search and found the following items:

• 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun;

• Pellet gun with airsoft bullets;

• Wallet and identification reported lost in 2016;

• Passport stolen from a break and enter in October 2018;

• ID stolen from a vehicle in November 2018;

• ID reported lost in January 2019;

• Mastercard stolen on Feb. 28, 2019;

• Driver's licence stolen during a commercial break and enter on March 12, 2019;

• Licence plate from a vehicle reported stolen March 18, 2019;

• Keys to a Ford Mustang stolen between March 22 and March 25, 2019;

• Identification stolen from a male on March 28, 2019.

Police found the stolen Ford Mustang outside.

James Paul Joseph McGillvray, 24; Christian John Joseph Demeo-Lafrenier, 19; Mark David Hurdon, 28; and Natassja Elizabeth Knox, 28, have all been charged with a number of offences.

They are detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.