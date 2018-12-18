

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has launched a homicide investigation after a man died from a stabbing in the city’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Dec. 17.

On Dec. 27, officers identified the victim of the homicide as Winnipeg resident Ricardo Junior Hibi, 34.

Police said around 2:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 they went to the 600 block of McGee Street for a well-being check and found an unconscious man, who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

Winnipeg police said the death is considered a homicide.

Officers have issued an arrest warrant for Kane Ashley Antonio Moar, 21, who faces a second degree murder charge. He is also the subject of two Canada-wide warrants for being unlawfully at large and suspension of statutory release.

Moar is described as six feet tall, 190 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. Officers said it’s also believed that Moar has a tattoo that says “TRZ” on his right hand and a cross tattoo on his left thumb.

Police are asking the public for help in finding the suspect and warn that Moar could be armed with a weapon and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call 911.

Those who have any other information that could help police are asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).