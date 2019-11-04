WINNIPEG -- Police have identified the victim of fatal shooting at an Exchange District nightclub over the weekend.

On Monday, Winnipeg police said 23-year-old Jamshaid Wahabi was the man shot and killed at a night club in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue.

Police were called there at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said when officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Police said one man was found dead at the scene, the other had been shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said that man remains in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

Wahabi’s death marks the city’s 38th homicide this year.

No arrests have been made, said police.

Police are asking for help in the investigation. Anyone who may have cellphone video taken at the nightclub during the evening of the shooting, or have any other relevant information is asked to contact the homicide unit at (204) 986 – 6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).