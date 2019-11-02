WINNIPEG -- A Saturday-morning shooting at a nightclub has left one man dead, and another in hospital.

On Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a shooting at a nightclub in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue near Princess Street, Winnipeg police said. When officers arrived they found two men, believed to be under 30-years-old, who had been shot, police said.

One man was shot in the lower body and was taken to hospital in stable condition. The second man was found dead.

Police said at least part of the shooting happened inside the nightclub. They said there were no other injuries and no arrests have been made at this point.

The WPS said this is the city’s 38th homicide this year. The homicide unit is investigating.

“Investigators are asking anyone who may have cellphone video taken at any time during the evening, or that may have any relevant information, to contact homicide investigators,” said Const. Rob Carver, with the Winnipeg Police Service. “We really want to see that. Even if you think it has nothing to do with the homicide, you may not know what it could do to help. It’s important to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986 – 6508 or Crime Stoppers.

Officers were still on scene as of Saturday morning. Evidence markers were placed throughout the road, with yellow police tape blocking off a section of Princess Street, at the corner of Bannatyne Avenue. The Winnipeg police identification unit was on scene.

Public video significant tool in investigations, police said

In an age where people record videos on their phones and post them instantly to social media – police have found they can uncover valuable evidence during investigations.

“It certainly is becoming a significant investigative tool,” Carver said.

He said in some cases the videos of incidents are online before police publicly release information.

Past violence in the area

This is not the first violent incident that has happened in the area.

“It’s not the first time we’ve had issues at this nightclub,” Carver said.

On June 25, 2017, there was a large fight outside a nightclub in the 200 block of Bannatyne Avenue around 3 a.m. A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body. At the time, Winnipeg police said up to 20 people were involved in the fight.

Carver added, places like night clubs, where people gather in a party atmosphere and in some cases are using drugs and alcohol – can make for potentially violent situations.

“I’m not surprised when I hear of an incident at a bar or a night club that alcohol and drugs may have been part of that – it’s not a guarantee, but it doesn’t surprise me,” Carver said.