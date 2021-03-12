WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End.

Police said they responded to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Agnes Street just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Russel Gibeault, of Winnipeg, unresponsive in the residence after being seriously assaulted.

Gibeault was transported to hospital were he died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.