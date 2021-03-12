Advertisement
Police investigating Agnes Street homicide
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 9:20PM CST Last Updated Saturday, March 13, 2021 11:19AM CST
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service could be seen on Agnes Street on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide in Winnipeg’s West End.
Police said they responded to a report of an assault in the 400 block of Agnes Street just before 4:30 Friday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Russel Gibeault, of Winnipeg, unresponsive in the residence after being seriously assaulted.
Gibeault was transported to hospital were he died of his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.