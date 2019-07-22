Police investigating apartment fire in Winnipeg’s Heritage Park
A fire broke out at 125 Carriage Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Facebook photo/Deameon Hutchison
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 5:31AM CST
Winnipeg police and fire crews are on the scene of an apartment fire that broke out early Monday.
Police told CTV News the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at 125 Carriage Road.
They can’t confirm if there are any injuries or what the damage estimate is at this time.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
More details to come.