The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a homicide in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood.

Police said officers responded to an apartment building in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, after a report of an unresponsive man inside a suite.

Once on scene, officers found a man dead.

Winnipeg police said this the 28th homicide of 2019. In 2018, there were 22 homicides, the annual average for killings in the city.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.