WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday they’re investigating a homicide in the city’s Luxton area.

Officers responded to a ‘suspicious incident’ in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

A few police cars remain on scene, and an alleyway is blocked by police tape.

Police are holding a news conference at 12 p.m. to provide more details. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown.