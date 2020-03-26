Police investigating homicide in Luxton area
Published Thursday, March 26, 2020 7:37AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 26, 2020 8:56AM CST
The alleyway blocked by police tape. (Source: Alex Brown/CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police confirmed Thursday they’re investigating a homicide in the city’s Luxton area.
Officers responded to a ‘suspicious incident’ in the 200 block of Lansdowne Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
A few police cars remain on scene, and an alleyway is blocked by police tape.
Police are holding a news conference at 12 p.m. to provide more details. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown.