

Renée Rodgers, CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said they were investigating an "officer-involved serious incident" in the city's west end Friday night.

Police did not give details but they said it happened in the 600-block of Sherbrook Street, between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

Witnesses told CTV News several gunshots could be heard in the area.

Traffic on Sherbrook Street was blocked between Ellice Avenue and Sargent Avenue.

Police said they expected to remain on scene until after midnight.

They said there was no threat to public safety.