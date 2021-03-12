WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious incident in the West End.

Officers were blocking a section of Agnes Street just north of Ellice Avenue Friday evening. Police told CTV News officers were called to the scene late Friday afternoon for a serious incident and are expected to be there until Saturday morning.

Police were not able to provide any further details, as they said it was an ongoing investigation.

People are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate. More information is expected to be released Saturday.