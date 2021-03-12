Advertisement
Police investigating serious incident in Winnipeg's West End
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 9:20PM CST Last Updated Friday, March 12, 2021 10:47PM CST
Members of the Winnipeg Police Service could be seen on Agnes Street on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Glenn Pismenny/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious incident in the West End.
Officers were blocking a section of Agnes Street just north of Ellice Avenue Friday evening. Police told CTV News officers were called to the scene late Friday afternoon for a serious incident and are expected to be there until Saturday morning.
Police were not able to provide any further details, as they said it was an ongoing investigation.
People are being asked to avoid the area while officers investigate. More information is expected to be released Saturday.