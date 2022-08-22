Police investigating suspicious death after woman found inside apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a woman was found inside a Point Douglas area apartment building.
Officers said they were called to the building in the 100 block of Jarvis Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a deceased female.
Police said she was transported to hospital, and the homicide unit took over the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
