Police investigating woman’s death as homicide

    Winnipeg police vehicles remain outside of an apartment on Kennedy Street during a homicide investigation on July 7, 2024 (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police vehicles remain outside of an apartment on Kennedy Street during a homicide investigation on July 7, 2024 (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman in an apartment building as a possible homicide.

    Officers were called to the 300 block of Kennedy Street on July 5 at 7:20 a.m.

    A woman’s body was found in the building, and police said her death is considered suspicious. The homicide unit is investigating.

    Police could be seen outside of the apartment over the weekend, along with the forensic vehicle.

    The woman was identified as Ashley Isabella Murdock, 28. She was from Fisher River and Jackhead First Nation, but was living in Winnipeg at the time of her death.

    Murdock’s family has been notified.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.

