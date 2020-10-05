WINNIPEG -- Officers with the Winnipeg police and RCMP were near St. Vital early Monday morning for an investigation linked to an escaped inmate.

Winnipeg police said there was a large police presence in the 300 block of Novavista Drive.

RCMP confirmed this incident is linked to inmate Aban Galin’s, escape from Stony Mountain Institution on Sunday. Police apprehended Galin on Monday around 5:10 a.m.

Officers had blocked off some of the roads in the area, but they have since reopened them.

Winnipeg police said they were helping with an RCMP investigation.

This is a developing story. More details to come.