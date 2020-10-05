WINNIPEG -- Police have apprehended an inmate who escaped from the Stony Mountain Institution’s minimum security unit.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that staff members discovered Aban Galin’s escape during the 9:45 p.m. count on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) notified the RCMP detachment in Stonewall, Man., and police issued a warrant for the inmate’s arrest.

Winnipeg police said they found Galin around 5:10 a.m. on Monday.

Galin is currently serving a three-year, three-month and 29-day sentence for a possession of a schedule one substance, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized, and careless use/storage of a firearm.

Galin has also served sentences for fraud, break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and other related offences.

The CSC is investigating the incident.