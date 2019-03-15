

CTV Winnipeg





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help to solve a homicide, nearly ten years after the victim of what police describe as a vicious assault was discovered.

Police said Judy Ann Quill, 33, was last seen leaving a family member’s house in Pikangikum, an Ojibwe First Nation in northwestern Ontario, early in the morning on March 22, 2009.

She died at a local medical centre after being found in a wooded area. Police said Quill had been “brutally beaten,” and a post-mortem examination led to her death being ruled a homicide.

“I believe someone in Pikangikum knows what happened to her,” said Det. Insp. Randy Heida, in a news release. “We want to talk to them, gather that evidence, and bring this case to a successful conclusion for Ms. Quill, for her family and for her community."

Heida said the OPP does not close unsolved homicide investigations, and said, “Investigators will be talking to Pikangikum community members all week with the goal of generating public interest and assistance.”

Anyone with information about Quill’s death is asked to contact the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.