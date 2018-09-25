

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service charged three people in connection to a series of Liquor Mart thefts after following a stolen vehicle on Monday.

Around 1:50 a.m. police said they saw a vehicle in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and St. James Street that computer checks revealed had been stolen.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 300 block of Blake Street where the occupants got out.

With the help of police dogs and tactical support officers, five people, including one youth, were arrested. Police believe that three of those arrested were suspects in Liquor Mart thefts.

David Ackabee, 21, was charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and FTC recognizance. He was also charged in connection to seven Liquor Mart thefts where $3,900 in merchandise was stolen.

Manny Rae Chudrick, 19, was charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000 and mischief. Chudrick was also charged in relation to 10 separate thefts from Liquor Marts where $6,400 in goods was taken.

A 16-year-old female was charged with two counts of possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of goods obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with undertaking. She was also charged in connected to 38 separate Liquor Mart thefts where $18,500 in merchandise was stolen.

A 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman were each charged with possession of goods obtained by crime over $5,000. They were released on promises to appear.