Update: Police said Adrian Dorion has been safely located.

Earlier: The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a 13-year-old who’s been missing nearly two weeks.

Adrian Dorion was last seen on Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. in Winnipeg’s North End wearing grey sweat pants, a green camouflage crop top and green and black Nike boots.

She is described as five foot four, 115 pounds, with medium length red hair, brown eyes and glasses.

Police say she often travels between Winnipeg and Thompson, Man.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.