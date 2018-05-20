Featured
Police make major drug bust, seize $200K in drugs, cash
Multiple search warrants led to two arrests and seizures of drugs and crash worth nearly $200,000. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 11:58AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 12:00PM CST
Winnipeg Police Service, along with RCMP, carried out search warrants at a pair of homes in the East St. Paul and Lord Roberts areas Friday.
They arrested two men, who were taken into custody.
At a house in the 100 block of Eagle Creek Drive in East St. Paul police found one kilogram of cocaine worth $60,000, $45,000 in cash, two bulletproof vests, ammunition, cutting agents, money counters and multiple cellphones.
During a search of a residence at the 600 block of Rosedale Avenue in Winnipeg police found nearly 2,500 pieces of crack cocaine valued at $62,500, 13 pounds of marijuana worth $26,000, 105 single-gram packages of cannabis resin with a street value of $8,400, $5,000 in cash, a sawed-off shot gun, ammunition and multiple cellphones.
Matthew David Bachinski, a 36-year-old man from East St. Paul, has been charged with possession of substances for trafficking purposes, possessing property obtained illegally over $5,000, illegal possession of an illegal weapon and possession of body amour without a permit.
Ian Douglas Francis Loudon, a 36-year-old man from Winnipeg, is charged with producing a scheduled substance, possession of substances for trafficking purposes, possessing property obtained illegally over $5,000, illegal possession of an illegal weapon and ammunition.
Both men were detained in custody.