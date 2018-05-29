

CTV Winnipeg





A long time police officer has thrown his hat into the ring to challenge Mayor Brian Bowman in the civic election this fall.

Tim Diack, a 30-year member of the Winnipeg Police Service, signed his mayoral campaign registration papers Tuesday, formally entering the race.

Diack's first foray into politics came in 2017, when he made an unsuccessful run for the Progressive Conservative nomination for a byelection in the provincial Point Douglas constituency in 2017.

Diack described himself as a law-and-order candidate focused on revitalizing Winnipeg’s downtown.

"Our city is stagnant for growth," Diack said to reporters at city hall Tuesday.

"We have urban sprawl that continues to spread out, and we leave the centre to decay. And in order to address that, we need to be able to utilize some of the space that remains dead downtown."

Diack also discussed the redevelopment of the CPR rail lines, suggesting the land could perhaps be used to help alleviate traffic issues.

He is the sixth candidate to register a run for mayor of Winnipeg.

Incumbent Mayor Brian Bowman, Umar Hayat, Jenny Motkaluk, former Morden mayor Doug Wilson and Don Woodstock are running.

Election day is October 24, 2018.