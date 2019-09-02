The Winnipeg Police Service said there have been five separate incidents over a two-day period where police officers, security guards and loss prevention officers were assaulted.

The incidents happened between Friday and Saturday.

Employee punched in the face

Around 3 p.m. Friday police said a woman tried to steal from a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue but was confronted by an employee and a security guard.

She returned what she had stolen but refused to leave and punched the employee in the face.

The woman was taken into custody and turned over to police.

A 32-year-old woman will be charged with assault. She was released on a promise to appear.

Security guard sprayed with bear spray

Around 5:40 p.m. on Friday officers responded to the first 100 block of Marion Street for a report of a robbery.

Police said three females had gone into a retail store, stole merchandise and left. A loss prevention officer tried to stop them and was sprayed with what is believed to be bear spray. The three suspects then ran away.

The bear spray also affected multiple other shoppers who were assessed and treated on scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Officer soaked with beer, hit in the face with bottle

On Saturday, police responded to a fight between a man and a woman at a gathering in the 200 block of Chesnut Street around 1:30 a.m.

As officers tried to diffuse the situation, the woman soaked an officer with a beer and hit him in the face with a bottle. The woman then kicked the other officer in the groin as she was taken into custody.

Police said she then spat a large amount of blood and saliva into the face of one of the officers as they attempted to speak with her. The woman also threatened to kill both of them.

Bridget Debbi Mason, 31, from Winnipeg is facing several charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer and uttering threats.

She was detained in custody.

Suspect spat at officer, threatened to kill him

Around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday police spotted a woman in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue that was the subject of an arrest warrant for failing to attend court.

As the woman was being handcuffed, police said she became belligerent and spat in the officer’s face while threatening to kill him. Police said she continued to be aggressive throughout the arrest.

Shaylene Rosemary Sutherland, 21, from Sandy Bay First Nation has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats.

She was detained in custody.

Multiple security guards assaulted

At about 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, a woman was being disruptive near the back doors of a business in the 300 block of Portage Avenue and was asked to leave by a security guard.

Police said the woman then punched the security guard in the head and broke her glasses. When a second security guard arrived, the woman spat in his face before kicking him in the chest.

The woman was taken into custody and turned over to police.

Jasmine Sadie Owen, 20, from Winnipeg is facing multiple charges including assault and mischief.

She was detained in custody.