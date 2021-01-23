WINNIPEG -- Multiple police cars were parked outside Premier Brian Pallister’s home Saturday afternoon, in anticipation of an anti-lockdown protest, which in the end never happened.

According to a post on Facebook, a rally against public health restrictions was planned outside Pallister’s Wellington Crescent home on January 23. Organizers, however, cancelled the event.

CTV News was outside the premier’s house Saturday.

A provincial enforcement officer on scene told CTV News only one protester came out.

In a statement to CTV News, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said the service had “a number of units on Wellington Crescent regarding a demonstration in the area.” The police cruisers have since left.

The anti-lockdown group said it plans to hold a rally outside the Canadian Museum for Human Rights February 20 instead, if gathering limits aren’t lifted by then.

New public health orders came into effect Saturday and are expected to last at least three weeks.

Under the rules, Manitobans can have two designated visitors to their homes. The orders also allow up to five people, plus household members, gather outdoors on private property.