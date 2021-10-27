Police on scene of serious assault on Main Street
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -
The Winnipeg Police Service is responding to a report of a serious assault on Main Street Wednesday afternoon.
Police confirmed officers are on the scene of Main Street and Jarvis Avenue, but have no further details.
This is a developing story. More to come.
