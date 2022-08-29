Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP

Road 58 East at Highway 210 was closed for some time on Sunday, with RCMP saying at the time it was due to an ongoing investigation. (Image Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg) Road 58 East at Highway 210 was closed for some time on Sunday, with RCMP saying at the time it was due to an ongoing investigation. (Image Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea

One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Victoria accepting nomination packages for mayor, councillor positions this week

    Anyone looking to run in Victoria's municipal election can submit a nomination package starting this week. Municipal elections across B.C. are taking place on Oct. 15, and Victoria is looking to fill a variety of positions, including mayor, eight city councillors, nine school district trustees and three Capital Regional District directors.

    Victoria City Hall is shown. (CTV News)

  • 'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island

    While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.