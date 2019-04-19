

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for help to find missing 62-year-old Garry Albert Beaudry.

Beaudry was last seen on March 26 around the Salvation Army Winnipeg Booth Centre at 180 Henry Ave.

Police say he is five feet seven inches tall, 200 pounds with a heavy build, has brown eyes, and black and grey hair.

Police are concerned about Beaudry’s well-being.

Anyone with information about where he could be is asked to call 204-986-6250.