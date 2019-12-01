WINNIPEG -- The Brandon Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police said Douglas Hicks, 62, was last seen Friday, Nov. 29 around 6:30 p.m. in the east end of Brandon.

He’s described as five foot ten, weighing 160 pounds, and has a well-groomed goatee. Police said he was last seen wearing a red and grey quilted plaid lumber jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black runners.

Police said Hicks is not a threat to the public, and do not believe his disappearance is suspicious. His family is extremely concerned for his wellbeing, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-727-8477.