Police searching for missing senior
Police are concerned for the well-being of missing 80-year-old, George Lepine. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:14AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find missing 80-year-old, George Lepine.
The senior citizen was last seen around North Kildonan on the morning of Monday, August 9.
He was last seen wearing thin framed glasses, a brown plaid shirt and blue jeans.
Police are concerned with his well-being and are asking anyone with information is asked to contact them at 204-986-6250.