Police searching for missing teen last seen in October
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 12:47PM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
Michelle Grozelle was last seen in the city’s south end in the final week of October.
She is described as being five-foot-six, 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Police are concerned for Grozelle’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.