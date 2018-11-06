

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Michelle Grozelle was last seen in the city’s south end in the final week of October.

She is described as being five-foot-six, 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Police are concerned for Grozelle’s wellbeing. Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.