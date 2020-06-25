WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest following a stabbing in the city’s Seven Oaks area.

Police said on June 13, around 1:40 a.m., a 32-year-old man was walking in a back-lane in the 100 block of Smithfield Avenue, when a male, armed with a knife, came up behind him.

Officers said the victim was stabbed several times, but managed to make his way to a nearby bar/inn where he collapsed. Police were then called.

The major crimes unit investigated and are asking the public for help in identifying a person of interest, who was captured on surveillance video.

The person of interest is described as 20 to 22 years old, and wearing a grey striped sweater.

Police said the motive is not known at this time, and the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Anyone who knows the identity of this male is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.