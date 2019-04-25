

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is searching for two suspects following a home invasion in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements on Wednesday, when a car and TV were stolen.

Around 12:40 a.m. RCMP went to a home on Rebeck Road after learning of a home invasion.

Mounties said two male suspects rang the home’s bell repeatedly before kicking the door open, despite the homeowners asking them to leave.

Officers allege one of the suspects had a weapon and told the homeowners, a 71-year-old woman and 73-year-old man, to sit on the couch.

The man and woman’s TV and car were taken, and the car has since been found.

The suspects are still at large. Police said the male who had the weapon is described as Indigenous and around five-foot-nine, and the other male is described as Indigenous and about six feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-668-8322 or Crime Stoppers.