Police searching for teenager missing since last week
CTV News Winnipeg Published Monday, March 23, 2020 4:31PM CST Last Updated Monday, March 23, 2020 4:36PM CST
Michelle Grozelle, 17, has been missing since March 16. (WPS handout)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.
Michelle Grozelle, 17, was last seen in the Point Douglas area of Winnipeg during the evening of March 16. Police say they’re concerned for her well-being.
Grozelle is described as five foot six inches, with a thin build, and brownish-red long hair.
She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans and a pink tank top.
Anyone with any information on Grozelle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.