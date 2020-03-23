WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

Michelle Grozelle, 17, was last seen in the Point Douglas area of Winnipeg during the evening of March 16. Police say they’re concerned for her well-being.

Grozelle is described as five foot six inches, with a thin build, and brownish-red long hair.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans and a pink tank top.

Anyone with any information on Grozelle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.