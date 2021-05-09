WINNIPEG -- The Brandon Police Service is asking for help in finding a 26-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

Police said Amanda Orgeron-Apetagon was last heard from on May 6 when she picked up her daughter Mia Orgeron-Meeches from daycare.

According to police, Orgeron-Apetagon missed her shifts at work on the weekend, and efforts to reach her have been unsuccessful.

Police describe Amanda Orgeron-Apetagon as five foot seven, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mia Orgeron-Meeches is described as having long brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 65 pounds.

Police believe Orgeron-Apetagon is driving a red Kia Sportage with the Manitoba licence plate KTB 457.

Family members believe they may have gone to the Portage la Prairie area or Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on the location of these two individuals is asked to contact the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.