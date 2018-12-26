

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man died on Christmas Day.

Around 7:15 a.m., police went to the 400 block of Victor Street following the report of an injured male.

Once they arrived, officers found the man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim as Winnipeg resident Tyler Evan Smoke, 26.

Police are now asking the public for help in determining Smoke’s location before his death. Anyone who had recent contact with the victim or has any information about his activities is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.

Officers also ask anyone with information on the incident or video surveillance in the 400 block of Victor Street area to contact the homicide unit as well.

Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).