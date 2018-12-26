Featured
Police seek public’s help following Christmas Day homicide
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). (File image)
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 11:35AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 27, 2018 12:08PM CST
The Winnipeg police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man died on Christmas Day.
Around 7:15 a.m., police went to the 400 block of Victor Street following the report of an injured male.
Once they arrived, officers found the man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He later died.
Winnipeg police have identified the victim as Winnipeg resident Tyler Evan Smoke, 26.
Police are now asking the public for help in determining Smoke’s location before his death. Anyone who had recent contact with the victim or has any information about his activities is asked to contact the homicide unit at 204-986-6508.
Officers also ask anyone with information on the incident or video surveillance in the 400 block of Victor Street area to contact the homicide unit as well.
Information can be given anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).