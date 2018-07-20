

CTV Winnipeg





Morden RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance after a break-in at a Manitoba Hydro Site in the RM of Stanley at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 14.

Police said the fence was cut and a large amount of copper wire was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.