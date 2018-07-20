Featured
Police seek public’s help for theft in RM of Stanley
RCMP are looking for help after a Manitoba Hydro plan was robbed of a significant amount of copper wire. (Source: Morden RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 2:17PM CST
Morden RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance after a break-in at a Manitoba Hydro Site in the RM of Stanley at the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 14.
Police said the fence was cut and a large amount of copper wire was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Morden RCMP at 204-822-4476 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.