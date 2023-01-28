Police seize drugs, weapons in several Friday busts

Winnipeg police have made multiple arrests in several drug busts on Friday.

A man and woman from St. Anne, Man. face numerous drug trafficking charges after the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and RCMP worked together on a double drug bust Jan. 27.

Police say the guns & gangs unit began an investigation earlier this month, looking into alleged cocaine trafficking from a residence in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue in Winnipeg, and another on Dawson Road in St. Anne, Man.

On Friday, the tactical support team executed a search warrant at the Alfred Avenue residence, while the RCMP's emergency response team did the same at the house on Dawson Road.

Officers found approximately $10,000 worth of cocaine on Alfred Avenue, along with $25,000 worth of contraband cigarettes, $18,000 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

A search of the Dawson Road residence resulted in the seizure of several weapons, including a revolver, four rifles, a compound bow, and various rounds of ammunition.

A 41-year-old man from St. Anne faces several drug trafficking and weapons-related charges. He remains behind bars. A 41-year-old woman from St. Anne also faces charges but was released on an appearance notice. All charges have yet to be proven in court.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO BUST

Three people face weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop led police to a bust Friday morning.

Just after 5:00 a.m. on Jan. 27, officers driving on Sargent Avenue near Simcoe Street saw a vehicle driving in front of them with its licence plate obscured by snow. The hatchback began taking a series of sharp turns, and police saw two passengers acting suspiciously.

The car was pulled over at Wellington Avenue and Burnell Street. Officers saw a can of bear spray on the vehicle’s floor and removed three people from the car. Investigators say one of them presented a false ID to police before trying to flee.

Police brought him down in the 800 block of Lipton Street after a brief foot chase. The other two suspects were arrested without incident.

Police seized two cans of bear spray, along with cocaine, fentanyl, Percocet tablets, and more than $2,400 in cash.

A 36-year-old man from Toronto faces weapons and drug-related charges. He remains behind bars.

A 43-year-old man and 32-year-old woman – both from Winnipeg - face several charges as well. They have been released on undertakings.

KNOWN GANG MEMBER ARRESTED

Police have charged two people with various weapons and drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Elmwood.

Just before midnight on Jan 27, officers spotted a known gang member with a history of drug trafficking driving a vehicle. Police say he also had a suspended license, so he was pulled over at the corner of Brazier Street and Sydney Avenue.

Police seized 121 assorted opioid tablets and nearly $7,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old man from Winnipeg and a 49-year-old man from East St. Paul are being charged with trafficking hydromorphone. All charges have yet to be proven in court.