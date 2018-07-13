

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man has been charged after officers spotted a scooter zipping quickly on North End streets and ended up seizing meth.

Police said officers pulled the scooter over after it was seen going at a high rate of speed in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Sinclair Street.

When they checked the licence plate, it turned out to be for a utility trailer, and it looked like its ignition was damaged.

Police arrested the driver and searched the scooter, which turned out to have been stolen on June 26 or June 27 from a residence in Riverview.

Officers seized 14 grams of meth police said is worth $1,750 and $325 in cash.

A 43-year-old man has been charged and is in custody.