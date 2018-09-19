

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police made two more unrelated arrests in connection with repeated thefts at Liquor Mart locations.

It comes a day after police announced the arrest of another suspect accused of multiple Liquor Mart robberies, amidst concern over an increase in thefts.

Police said Wednesday that a 16-year-old girl was arrested in a connection with a spate of nine robberies between July 17 and Sept.18.

A total of $4,050 in liquor was taken, and police said in one incident the suspect threw bottles at a security guard and customer, and in another threatened an employee with an upturned bottle.

The suspect was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, after a short foot chase in the 1100 block of Garfield Street.

Police said she is facing a number of charges related to theft and robbery.

The second arrest was made Tuesday afternoon in West St. Paul.

Police said between April 18 and July 1, a suspect stole $5,150 worth of liquor in 18 incidents at Winnipeg Liquor Marts, and in six used bear spray to attack or threaten employees or customers.

Winnipeg resident Marie Haley Seymour, 28, has been charged with multiple theft and robbery offenses in connection with the crimes.

Both suspects were taken into custody, police said.