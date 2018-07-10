

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP have charged a 42-year-old Winnipeg man with a number of offenses after a police truck was rammed on Hwy 11.

It happened on Saturday, after the Mounties got a report around 5:30 p.m. that someone may be driving while impaired.

Officers responded, driving to a spot on Hwy 11 near the Lac du Bonnet Subway restaurant, but did not see a vehicle that matched the description in the report.

Another report came in through 911 at 5:50 p.m., directing officers to the intersection of Hwy. 11 and Hwy 214.

Police eventually caught up with a pickup truck matching the description and attempted to pull it over, without success, and followed it for a few kilometres.

After that, police said the truck pulled over and the driver got out and was told he was under arrest.

Police allege that’s when the driver got back in his truck, reversed into the police truck, and drove off briefly before being stopped again.

It’s also alleged the driver threw an axe and a bat at the police truck and spit at an officer while being arrested.

The suspect is facing a list of charges, including dangerous driving. He was also wanted on warrants from Winnipeg police, and remains in custody.